Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.34). Approximately 1,042,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,419,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.37).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.03 million and a PE ratio of 23.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

