ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €27.38 ($32.21) and last traded at €27.44 ($32.28). Approximately 1,577,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,675% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.54 ($32.40).

Separately, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

ADLER Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

