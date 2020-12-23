United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.50

Shares of United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$103.50 and last traded at C$102.81, with a volume of 864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

