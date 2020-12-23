Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 23,436 Shares

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 23,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$34,029.07 ($24,306.48).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 8,194 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,758.39 ($8,398.85).

On Friday, November 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,250 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$36,486.25 ($26,061.61).

On Monday, November 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 50,905 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,234.20 ($51,595.85).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 75,065 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$108,468.93 ($77,477.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.28.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

