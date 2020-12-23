PIVX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $262,873.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $262,873.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028928 BTC.
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
PIVX Profile
PIVX Coin Trading
PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
