PIVX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $262,873.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $262,873.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028928 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

