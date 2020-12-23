WOM Protocol (WOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.80 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $1.80 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00327982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

