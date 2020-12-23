Financial Comparison: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) & Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Enviro Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.40 $970,000.00 N/A N/A Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.14 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Trio-Tech International has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93% Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trio-Tech International and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Enviro Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

