Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 689 ($9.00).

TM17 has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 785 ($10.26). 196,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,322. Team17 Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 766.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) news, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

