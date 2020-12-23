Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock traded up GBX 101 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,960 ($38.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,991. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,861.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,605.45.

In other Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) news, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total value of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

