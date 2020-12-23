Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).
Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock traded up GBX 101 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,960 ($38.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,991. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,861.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,605.45.
Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
