Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.45

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.45 and last traded at $155.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPXSF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

