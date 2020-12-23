CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.47. 1,985,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 338,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The company has a market cap of $30.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.