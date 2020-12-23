Level01 (LVX) Trading 69.4% Higher Over Last Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Level01 has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $102,059.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00327403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

