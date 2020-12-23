Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

