Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELTF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of CELTF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 12,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

