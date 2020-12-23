Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,774. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

