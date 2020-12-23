IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 7.9%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.91. 1,048,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 801,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 72.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,699 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.