SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCYX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $83,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

