Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 62,700 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

OTCMKTS HGEN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 2,175,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,464. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $24,818,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.