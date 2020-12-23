SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 13,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,718. The company has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.55.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

