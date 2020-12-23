SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 13,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,718. The company has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.55.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
