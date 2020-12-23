Aragon Court Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Aragon Court token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $390,574.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00137583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00680898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00141753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00097509 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

