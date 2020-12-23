Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

SLFPY stock remained flat at $$15.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

