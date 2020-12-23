$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post $14.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $62.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

SONM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. 16,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.20.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

