ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMSSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMS in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

AMSSY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

