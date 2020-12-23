Ark (ARK) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Ark has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,206,850 coins and its circulating supply is 125,985,953 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

