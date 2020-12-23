Analysts Set SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Price Target at $11.04

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 17,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $729.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.20.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

