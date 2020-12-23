Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 5.5% Higher

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. 2,591,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,120,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $105,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

