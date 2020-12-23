Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

LON RDW traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Monday, hitting GBX 566.50 ($7.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 522.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 466.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.

About Redrow plc (RDW.L)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

