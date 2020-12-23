Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.67

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 170221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $773.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.