Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.67

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 170221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
A number of research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $773.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
