VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Trading Down 6.5%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020


VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.42. 6,859,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,318,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $451,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 614,970 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

