VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Trading Down 6.5%

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.42. 6,859,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,318,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $451,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 614,970 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.