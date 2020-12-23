Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 1,378,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,827,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOL. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

