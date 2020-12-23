Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

