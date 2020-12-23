Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Down 9.1%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. 1,613,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,336,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.