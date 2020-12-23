Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

AVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

