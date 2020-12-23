Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 3,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,968,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cosan by 102.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,425,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 1,228,341 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth about $7,464,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,776,000.

NYSE:CZZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 17,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.