Streamr Price Reaches $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $26.86 million and $3.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00324364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.