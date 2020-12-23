Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Hits $31.18 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and $2.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.02585989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 638,151,289 coins and its circulating supply is 301,602,848 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

