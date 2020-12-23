Alliance Global Partners Lowers Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target to $5.75

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $7.25 to $5.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 332.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNGX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

NASDAQ SNGX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 128,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,081. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Soligenix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

