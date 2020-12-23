Pi Financial Analysts Give Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) a C$1.45 Price Target

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) has been given a C$1.45 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:MAX remained flat at $C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 147,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,736. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Midas Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$602.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

