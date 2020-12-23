Pi Financial Analysts Give Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) a C$1.45 Price Target

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) has been given a C$1.45 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:MAX remained flat at $C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 147,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,736. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Midas Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$602.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

