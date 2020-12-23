Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $26.64 Average PT from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.69.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 171.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after acquiring an additional 813,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

