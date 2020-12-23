ImageCash Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $23,765.64 and $29.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00681801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00123264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097334 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,141,445 coins and its circulating supply is 5,022,445 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

