DREP Market Cap Tops $13.28 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $127,870.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00681801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00123264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097334 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

