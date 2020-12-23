Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $25.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $$20.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

