Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $35.01 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.01.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock worth $90,729,361 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Snap by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Snap by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 253,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,309,557. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

