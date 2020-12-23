Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.93 and last traded at $174.37. Approximately 4,557,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 2,049,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.76.

The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $305,230.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at $29,293,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock worth $7,546,564 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

