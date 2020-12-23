Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 799,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,103,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,797,000.

About Chindata Group (NYSE:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.