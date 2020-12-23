Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.90. 1,565,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,232,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

