Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.31. 777,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 798,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

