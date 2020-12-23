Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.31. 777,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 798,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.
The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.
In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
