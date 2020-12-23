Zacks: Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

ENBL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 7,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

