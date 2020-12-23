Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of LXRX remained flat at $$3.66 during trading on Friday. 78,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,861. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $443.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

