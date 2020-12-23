Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $150.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.58.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,294 shares of company stock worth $8,148,051 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $51,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $151.98. 36,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,630. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

